Fallen Nelsonville Police officer laid to rest

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral service for Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley was held Wednesday.

According to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch, Dawley was killed last Tuesday when he was involved in a crash while responding to a shots fired call.

Fitch said Dawley was a member of the police department for seven years.

“It’s been a long day,” Fitch said after the funeral. “It’s been a long week.”

Law enforcement from across the state joined family and friends to say good-bye to the fallen officer. Members of the public paid their respects, as well.

Fitch said over the past week, businesses have donated food, the department has received hundreds of cards and well-wishers have stopped by the station.

“It means the world,” he said. “The officers are very appreciative of it. I’m very appreciative of it, but it lets you know — it really puts things into perspective and lets you know what you’re out there fighting for. It’s an honor to serve those people in this community.”

Dawley’s unit number was 308, which Fitch said he has decommissioned. The chief also said he has asked Nelsonville City Council to pass a measure so that no other officer is ever assigned it.