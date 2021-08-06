Fallen Nelsonville Officer Scott Dawley remembered, funeral on Wednesday

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Officer Scott Dawley, 43, who died in the line of duty in a three-car accident, will be buried on Wednesday in the Carbon Hill Cemetery after a service at Nelsonville-York High School.

Officer Dawley, who was employed in the city’s police department for seven years, leaves behind seven children: Taylor, Bryanna, Ashton, Paige, Ava, Evan and Keira.

According to a media release from Nelsonville: “He was born October 9, 1977, in Logan, son of the late Ella Catherine “Kitty” Nelson Dawley and Edward “Russ” Dawley of Nelsonville. Scott was married to his best friend and the love of his life, Marissa A. Vegeto Dawley, who survives.”

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Nelsonville-York High School, 2 Buckeye Dr., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764, with Pastor Michael Thomas officiating.

Interment will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Friends may call at the Nelsonville-York High School on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nelsonville Home and Savings Bank, c/o Officer Scott Dawley Memorial Fund, 9 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.