Chillicothe,Nelsonville, Mount Vernon reschedule trick-or-treat times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least three Central Ohio communities have rescheduled their trick-or-treat times due to inclement weather.
Chillicothe, in Ross County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-3:30pm.
Nelsonville, in Athens County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-4pm.
Mount Vernon, in Knox County, also rescheduled its trick-or-treat to Saturday, but it’ll go from 5:30-7pm.
Here’s the list of trick-or-treat times throughout Central Ohio:
- Ashville Oct. 27 4-5:30pm
- Athens Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Bexley Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Bucyrus Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Canal Winchester Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Centerburg Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Chillicothe postponed to Nov. 2 2-3:30pm
- Circleville Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Circleville DBA Oct 29 5-6:30pm
- Columbus Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Danville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Delaware Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Dublin Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Fairfield Township Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Fredericktown Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Gahanna Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Genoa Township Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Grove City Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Groveport Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Hilliard Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Johnstown Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- Lancaster Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- London Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Marion Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Marysville October 31, 6-8pm
- Mount Sterling Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- Mount Vernon postponed until Nov. 2 5:30-7pm
- Nelsonville postponed until Nov. 2 2-4pm
- New Albany Oct. 31 6-8pm
- New Lexington Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Newark (door-to-door) Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm
- Obetz 5:30-7:30pm
- Orange Township Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Pataskala Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Pickerington Oct. 31 6-8pm
- The Plains Oct. 31 5:30-6:30pm
- Plain City Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Powell Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Prairie Township Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Reynoldsburg Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Richwood Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Somerset Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Sedalia Oct. 26 6-7:30pm
- South Bloomfield Oct. 26 4-6pm
- South Solon Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Upper Arlington Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Waverly Oct. 31 5-6:30p (parade at 7pm)
- Westerville Oct. 31 6-8pm
- West Jefferson Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Whitehall Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Worthington Oct. 31 6-8pm