Chillicothe,Nelsonville, Mount Vernon reschedule trick-or-treat times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least three Central Ohio communities have rescheduled their trick-or-treat times due to inclement weather.

Chillicothe, in Ross County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-3:30pm.

Nelsonville, in Athens County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-4pm.

Mount Vernon, in Knox County, also rescheduled its trick-or-treat to Saturday, but it’ll go from 5:30-7pm.

Here’s the list of trick-or-treat times throughout Central Ohio: