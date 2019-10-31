Closings & Delays
Chillicothe,Nelsonville, Mount Vernon reschedule trick-or-treat times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least three Central Ohio communities have rescheduled their trick-or-treat times due to inclement weather.  

Chillicothe, in Ross County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-3:30pm.

Nelsonville, in Athens County, has rescheduled its trick-or-treat time for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-4pm.  

Mount Vernon, in Knox County, also rescheduled its trick-or-treat to Saturday, but it’ll go from 5:30-7pm.  

Here’s the list of trick-or-treat times throughout Central Ohio:  

  • Ashville Oct. 27 4-5:30pm  
  • Athens Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm  
  • Bexley Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Bucyrus Oct. 31 5-7pm  
  • Canal Winchester Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm  
  • Centerburg Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Chillicothe postponed to Nov. 2 2-3:30pm  
  • Circleville Oct. 31 5-7pm 
  • Circleville DBA Oct 29 5-6:30pm 
  • Columbus Oct. 31 6-8pm  
  • Danville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Delaware Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Dublin Oct. 31 6-8pm
  • Fairfield Township Oct. 31 5-7pm 
  • Fredericktown Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Gahanna Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Genoa Township Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Grove City Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Groveport Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
  • Hilliard Oct. 31 6-8pm  
  • Johnstown Oct. 31 6-7:30pm 
  • Lancaster Oct. 31 6-7:30pm 
  • London Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Marion Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm 
  • Marysville October 31, 6-8pm 
  • Mount Sterling Oct. 31 6-7:30pm 
  • Mount Vernon postponed until Nov. 2 5:30-7pm  
  • Nelsonville postponed until Nov. 2 2-4pm  
  • New Albany Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • New Lexington Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
  • Newark (door-to-door) Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
    Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm 
  • Obetz 5:30-7:30pm
  • Orange Township Oct. 31 6-8pm
  • Pataskala Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Pickerington Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • The Plains Oct. 31 5:30-6:30pm  
  • Plain City Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Powell Oct. 31 6-8pm
  • Prairie Township Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Reynoldsburg Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Richwood Oct. 31 5-7pm 
  • Somerset Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
  • Sedalia Oct. 26 6-7:30pm 
  • South Bloomfield Oct. 26 4-6pm
  • South Solon Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Upper Arlington Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Waverly Oct. 31 5-6:30p (parade at 7pm) 
  • Westerville Oct. 31 6-8pm
  • West Jefferson Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
  • Whitehall Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Worthington Oct. 31 6-8pm 

