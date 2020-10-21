Nelsonville man pleads guilty to aggravated possession of drugs

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – John Dye, 48, of Nelsonville pleaded guilty Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office argued for Dye to be sentenced to a year in prison. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper cited Dye’s criminal history of more than a dozen cases, including drug abuse, theft, theft from the elderly, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs that date back through at least 2004.

“John Dye checks every box for recidivism,” said Pepper. “Many of his criminal offenses have occurred while on bail and after post-release control was terminated. He has a history of criminal convictions, is a known repeat offender and has not responded favorably in the past to similar sanctions imposed. He’s a proven menace to society.”

On Oct. 20, 2019, Dye was found in the 800 block of Chestnut St. in Nelsonville with both methamphetamine and heroin on his person. After being indicted, he failed to appear for an arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was eventually arrested and arraigned in June.

Dye was released on his own recognizance with the provision of remaining a law-abiding citizen. He then failed to appear at his pretrial hearing. Dye was arrested again and handed a $25,000 bond. The bond was later amended to allow for successful completion of a rehabilitation program with The Counseling Center, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 22, Dye left The Counseling Center, against the advice of staff, and failed to complete the program violating the conditions of his bond. Last month, he was arrested on the violation and Wednesday’s guilty plea resolved the case.

Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Dye to five years of community control and again ordered him to complete the Counseling Center.