Nelsonville man facing 32 charges including rape, sexual contact with a minor

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville man has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges relating to improper sexual contact, with some of the charges involving a minor.

Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah II, 38, is currently being held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

A grand jury indicted Bedunah on Friday on the following charges:

Eight counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony

Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony

Two counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony

Ten counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a second-degree felony

Five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony

One count of trafficking in persons, a first-degree felony

Bedunah is set to be arraigned Oct. 30.

Officials have not released any other details in the case.

The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens County Children Services, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.