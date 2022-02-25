ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville man was convicted Friday in connection with an 11-year-old’s death after leaving a firearm out in the open.

Donald Platt, 37, was found guilty of endangering children and involuntary manslaughter after he left a “ready-to-use, unsecured, loaded firearm” out in the open — which a 14-year-old used to shoot Eli Spranger on March 6, 2021, according to a news release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney.

“This case was not about gun ownership,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said. “It is about responsible gun ownership.”

According to an incident report from the Nelsonville Police Department, the 14-year-old said in an interview that he wanted to show off the gun’s laser but dropped the gun. Once he picked it up, the boy said the gun fired.

In May, the 14-year-old was charged with reckless homicide in Athens County Juvenile Court.

Platt is currently in custody at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he awaits his sentencing hearing scheduled for March 22, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.