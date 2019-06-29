Nelsonville man, 19, sentenced to 9 years in prison on multiple rape, sexual assault charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Nelsonville man has been convicted of multiple sexual assaults involving six juveniles last year.

Brandon Humphrey was convicted Friday on numerous charges stemming from incidents when he was both a minor and an adult.

He has been sentenced to nine years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

After initially being charged as a minor in November 2018, Humphrey was indicted as an adult on all charges in April of this year.

At that time, Humphrey was charged with five counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Among the six victims, Humphrey was accussed of raping two of them, both 15 at the time, in July 2018.

Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn praised the investigators in the case, Elizabeth Pepper and Glenn Jones.

“There are many dedicated professionals in Athens County who worked to bring justice to these six survivors,” he said. “I am humbled by the courage of these six women to speak out against Humphrey and the crimes that were committed against them.”

The convictions follow an investigation by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Child Advocacy Center and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office that lasted several months and included the cooperation of the six victims.