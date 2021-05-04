Nelsonville firefighter to be laid to rest Friday

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Funeral services for the Nelsonville firefighter who died in the line of duty this past weekend will be held Friday.

Firefighter Jeff Armes collapsed while answering a fire call Sunday evening. Medical personnel administered CPR and transported Armes to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Funeral services for Armes will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio, at 1 p.m. May 7. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, where graveside services will take place.

All fire, EMS, law enforcement, and the public are welcome to the event.

Any fire department planning on sending apparatus to the funeral home should contact Logan Fire Chief Brian Robertson (740-216-0099) or Waterloo Township Fire Chief Craig Churchheus (740-707-2146).