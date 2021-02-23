Nelsonville council member Greg Smith removed for allegedly not living in the town

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Nelsonville City Council Meeting.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Nelsonville decided on Monday that its member Greg Smith did not meet the charter requirements to sit on the city council.

A hearing for the matter of Smith’s removal was held on the previous Friday, February 19, when Smith was present with his attorney Dan Close.

Smith, who had been on the council for 22 years, was removed from Nelsonville City Council in a unanimous vote. The council said that he wasn’t a continuous resident.

The matter will now go on to the Athens County Board of Elections for review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools