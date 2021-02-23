Nelsonville council member Greg Smith removed for allegedly not living in the town

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Nelsonville decided on Monday that its member Greg Smith did not meet the charter requirements to sit on the city council.

A hearing for the matter of Smith’s removal was held on the previous Friday, February 19, when Smith was present with his attorney Dan Close.

Smith, who had been on the council for 22 years, was removed from Nelsonville City Council in a unanimous vote. The council said that he wasn’t a continuous resident.

The matter will now go on to the Athens County Board of Elections for review.