Nelsonville BBQ festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 economic impact

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival has been canceled for 2021 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Sunday.

In a press release, organizers said the Nelsonville-based festival has not been able to find sponsorship or volunteers for this year’s event.

Held for 23 consecutive years, the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said the next event will be held Oct. 14 and 15, 2022.

“We desire to maintain our status as a premier competitive BBQ event, we believe this is just the right thing to do,” the press release states. “We appreciate all the competitors, attendees, community, and all those who come out every year to support this event.”