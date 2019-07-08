Neighbors who helped rescue family from lake react to man’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Neighbors who helped rescue two adults and three children from a lake after the car they were in drove into it said they are having a hard time sleeping since Saturday’s accident.

Antonio Mister said he was passing by on Lakeside Street North near Eastland Mall Saturday when he heard cries for help coming from a nearby lake.

According to Columbus Police, Chaltu Guyo, 39, from Columbus, was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander on Shore Boulevard West, just north of Kingsland Avenue.

In the care with Guyo were Dereje Kume, 55; Milkessa Kebede, 9; Kananissa Kebede, 7; and Leta Galagalo, 11, all of Columbus, police said.

Police said that while attempting to park the vehicle, Guyo lost control and drove into the lake that runs adjacent to Shore Boulevard.

According to Columbus Police, Kume died at Mt. Carmel East Hospital early Sunday morning.

“That’s sad,” Mister said. “I thought he would have probably made it.”

Mister said he had a hard time sleeping Saturday night after the day’s events.

“It’s even hard to process what happened yesterday,” he said.

Another neighbor having a hard time sleeping following the accident is Jacqueline Stuckey, who was with Mister and others as they tried to rescue the victims from the lake.

“Their boys played with my daughter,” Stuckey said. “It’s like it could have been her. It could have been anyone’s kids out here.”

Despite the efforts of herself, Mister and others, Stuckey said she is having a hard time coming to terms with the incident.

“It’s hard. It’s just really hard not to feel guilty,” she said. “I didn’t have more time, that there wasn’t more people.”

Knowing that Kume didn’t survive the accident hurts for Stuckey.

“I can’t believe that man lost his life,” she said. “I just hope that baby is OK. I hope that woman is OK. I hope someone is looking out for them, making sure they’re OK.”

Two of the children remain in stable condition. Guyo and the other child are in critical condition.