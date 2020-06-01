Neighbors, volunteers chip in to cleanup downtown Columbus following protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In between the massive showings of support for protesters in downtown Columbus, neighbors and workers have also been uniting to clean up damage, garbage and vandalism.

“People are mad. They’re mad and they just want things to change. And throughout our history, the only thing that’s ever made things change is for it to get really bad,” said volunteer Cindy Tyson.

Monday, the Bexley resident and several friends met near the Ohio Statehouse with push brooms, gloves and garbage bags to help with cleanup efforts. She explained they weren’t able to demonstrate alongside protesters over the weekend, but still wanted to show support for the movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

“We really feel like we’re trying to support everyone in this process so they can continue giving their message,” Tyson said.

Workers with the Capital Crossroads and Discovery Special Improvement Districts have also been busy with cleanup efforts following protests. The group, created by property owners in downtown Columbus, is typically tasked with safety patrols, maintenance and upkeep of the neighborhood. Supervisor Aaron Runyan said it’s been troubling to watch the destruction of local businesses.

“Especially after the pandemic and lockdown, they want to get back and make money. And then they can’t because they have to pay for the repairs,” he said.

Runyan was working his eighth consecutive day Monday. He said the job has been made easier by community support.

“We’ve had a lot of people offer their help. And it’s been really nice to see the community come together to cleanup because you can tell who cares,” Runyan said.

He welcomes anyone who feels inclined to help with cleanup to show up downtown in the morning. You can join the Capital Crossroads group at the headquarters on 23 N 4th St. or use your own supplies to pick up litter, sweep broken glass or scrub graffiti.

A social media event to cleanup downtown is planned for Wednesday morning. By Monday afternoon, it had more than 350 RSVPs.