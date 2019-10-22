Neighbors react to weekend incident at Scene75

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents are furious over a melee that sent chairs and fists flying inside the Scene75 entertainment center over the weekend.

It happened at the newly built entertainment center at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

They want Scene75 to go.

A grandmother of three said she’d never take her grandchildren to the center.

But what’s most disturbing to these residents is what police wrote in their report following the melee: “It is likely that this Scene75 will be a source of problems.”

Residents who spoke with NBC4 are worried and scared.

From fun and games to fists and chairs being thrown, to 911 calls.

Security frantically called the police as staff members were also attacked.

Three days later, and still no one from Scene75 will agree to answer questions about what happened.

A neighbor is disgusted by what happened on Saturday.

She said neighbors were trying to stop Scene75 from coming to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, but they lost that fight.

“This is a quiet, wonderful neighborhood and now they have this Scene75 and drinking is there. It’s open late at night, young kids are going to be there. We are scared” said resident Elizabeth Coppens.

Neighbor Carol Tencza said she’s seen it happen before.

“Look what happened at Westland,” she said. “You just get gangs of kids down there and it usually ends up not a good situation.”