Neighbors of elderly assault victim say suspects “picked on somebody vulnerable”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police want your help tracking down two young suspects that officers say committed a violent crime that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

The man told detectives the boys also took his vehicle before taking off Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors said the 71-year-old victim gets around with a walker and recently got the Honda CRV the suspects are accused of stealing.

A man who saw the boys talking to the victim said they are somewhere between 11 and 16-years-old.

“This is a good neighborhood,” said Lois, a block watch coordinator. “We don’t have much going on here. This is very unusual.”

Neighbors begin with the bright side when reflecting on a disturbing crime less than 24 hours ago.

“This is a pretty nice neighborhood, so we don’t expect this kind of stuff to be happening,” said a man who wished to remain anonymous

She spent part of Monday talking to neighbors about what happened to the victim who lives alone at a home where Columbus police say two teenage boys knocked Sunday afternoon, first offering to cut his lawn.

“He was holding on to the iron security door, the one boy was, holding it open,” said the man.

The boys then went out to the street for about three minutes, the man added.

He says he saw most of the incident, and his security cameras captured images of the boys.

The man said the boys returned minutes later asking to use the elderly victim’s phone.

“And then it had to be within the next 15 minutes that they went back up and approached the house, knocked on the door,” the man said. “He opened up the door by mistake and they entered their way in.”

The police report states the boys actually forced their way inside the home, knocked the victim down, and busted out one of his teeth before stealing his Gray Honda 2007 CRV.

Heartbroken for their neighbor –

“For something violent like this to happen by youngsters? It’s just sad,” the man said.

“They picked on somebody vulnerable,” Lois said.

Both of the victim’s neighbors said they’d like to see a quick arrest.

“Like to see them caught. They need to pay for what they did,” said the man.

And hopefully, a bright side, focusing awareness on the neighborhood blockwatch.

“I hope this helps people be involved,” Lois said.

The victim was coherent when taken to the hospital where he remains Monday night.

If you have information about the suspects or the incident, contact police.

Lois said the incident will be discussed Tuesday night at a previously scheduled neighborhood blockwatch meeting at Christ United Methodist Church o Zettler Road.