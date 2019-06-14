Negligence lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A lawsuit for negligence and recklessness has been filed against Mount Carmel Grove City (MCGC) and other parties for on behalf of a woman who contracted Legionnaires’ disease.

The complaint says Anna Hillis of Orient, Ohio was visiting a family member on the sixth floor of the newly consructed hospital on May 14 through 16.

Hillis typically sat beneath an air vent in the patient’s room she was visiting during the three day period. About 10 days later, on May 24, the document states that Hillis “began experiencing abdominal pain, as well as other various signs and symptoms of malaise.”

The suit documents that Hillis went to MCGC on June 1 when her symptoms had not improved according to the lawsuit. She was diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia on June 4. Now she’s using suplemental oxygen therapy.

“It looks like we got the antibiotics on board and she’s responding, but 10 percent of these cases of people that develop legionella die,” said David Shroyer, the attorney who represents Hillis. “It’s very, very important that if you’ve had a point of exposure and you have any symptoms that are associated with legionella, you should get in and get tested right away.”

The suit names MCGC, Mount Carmel Health System, Trinity Health Corporation, and John Does: Corporations, contractors, Manufacturers, and employees. Hillis is seeking $25,000 in damages plus attorneys fees, costs expended and other relief from the court.