Need help filing taxes? Local groups offer free assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the course of the 2020 tax season, volunteers will help prepare thousands of tax returns in Franklin County, for free.

Tax Time is holding a ‘Super Saturday’ event on February 1, where more than 100 volunteers hope to prepare an estimates 200 returns. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Central Ohio.

Te event takes place at Columbus Downtown High School. You can schedule an appointment by dialing 211.

The event also includes a financial resource fair, with information on opening checking and savings accounts, understanding and repairing your credit, legal assistance, and benefits application assistance.

If you can’t come to the event Saturday, free assistance is still available at sites across Franklin County. You can dial 211 to make an appointment.

The income cap for free assistance in 2020 is $56,000.

If you made more than that, but your adjusted gross income is less than $69,000, you qualify for free e-filing through the IRS Free File program.