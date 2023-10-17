HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after law enforcement said they found cocaine and cash in his car and then found guns in his house.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a man’s vehicle on Monday after a two-month investigation conducted by its narcotics unit and the Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Agency. The suspect, 36-year-old Obrian Jarrett, was stopped on State Route 129 when a K-9 officer was alerted to the vehicle.

Deputies found nearly three pounds of cocaine — valued at $95,000 — and $700 in cash inside the vehicle, leading to Jarrett’s arrest. He was booked into Butler County Jail and has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of drugs.

Courtesy Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office

After Jarrett’s arrest, deputies conducted a search warrant of his house and found five handguns and an assault rifle.