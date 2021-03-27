Nearly 70,000 more Ohioans start vaccine process

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

As of Saturday, March 27, 69,258 additional COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Ohioans. That marks 27.26% of the population, or 3,186,132 total.

In Franklin County, an additional 7,132 people received their first vaccinations over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 331,260 people who have started the vaccination process, or 25.16% of the county’s population.

The state opened several new phases to its vaccination program, and starting on March 29, anyone 16 and older will be eligible. Those who participate will join the 2.5 million people in the state who had at least had their first shot as of Thursday.

With many new phases having recently opened, NBC4 has compiled a list of those who are eligible — or have been eligible since the program began in December — based on medical condition, occupation or residency.

Medical-based eligibility

People who are pregnant

People with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes

People who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/Lou Gehrig’s disease

People with end-stage renal (kidney) disease

People who have received a bone marrow transplant, sometimes called hematopoietic or stem cell transplant, and are undergoing treatment primarily for cancer or certain anemias

People who have cancer

People with chronic kidney disease (CKD)

People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease

People who have obesity

People who have certain medical conditions that were present at birth or developed in early childhood. Qualifying conditions not listed above that are in this category: Sickle cell anemia Down syndrome Cystic fibrosis Muscular dystrophy Cerebral palsy Spina bifida A severe heart defect that requires regular specialized medical care Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders Severe asthma that has required hospitalization in the past year Alpha and beta thalassemia Solid organ transplant (recipients and candidates)



Occupation-based eligibility

Healthcare workers and personnel routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients

Emergency medical service (EMS) responders

Nursing home staff

Staff at assisted living facilities

Staff at state psychiatric hospitals

Staff at group homes, residential facilities, or centers for people with developmental disabilities

Staff at group homes, residential facilities, or centers for people with mental health disorders, including substance-use disorders

Staff at state-run homes for Ohio veterans

Employees of K-12 schools that hold in-person classes

People who work in child care services and have ongoing direct contact with enrolled children

People who work in funeral services

Active duty people who work in law enforcement (at least 20 hours per week) and have first responder or direct supervisory responsibilities. Includes: Police officers Sheriff’s deputies Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Special jurisdiction officers, such as Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents, state fire marshal investigators, and federal transportation security officers and other federal law enforcement officers without access to vaccination from federal sources

People who work in corrections, including probation and parole staff, who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile who is an inmate or under court-supervision

Active employees of a recognized fire department

Residency-based eligibility

Residents of nursing homes

Residents of assisted living facilities

Patients at state psychiatric hospitals

People with developmental disabilities living in group homes, residential facilities, or centers

People with mental health disorders, including substance-use disorders, living in group homes, residential facilities, or centers

Residents of state-run homes for Ohio veterans

Some of the above groups, such as front-line medical workers or nursing-home residents, were part of earlier stages of the vaccination program. But for anyone in the list, in addition to those 40 and older, they are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.No ‘playbook’ to getting COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Being eligible is not a guarantee of immediately receiving the vaccine, as supply of the authorized options from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson remains limited. Many vaccine providers only make appointments for the following week, once they know how many doses they will receive.

Providers include hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments, in addition to larger mass vaccination sites. Scheduling an appointment may begin with your doctor’s office, especially if they are part of a hospital group. But a person can schedule an appointment on their own. Ohio has launched a scheduling portal at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Users can search by location or ZIP code to find nearby providers, and from there, they can go to the provider’s website to attempt to schedule an appointment. Each provider treats registration differently, with some providing lists of available appointment slots — which may get taken quickly — or adding people to a waiting list.

NBC4 recently put together its own list of vaccine providers, with links to their websites where available:

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two shots to be fully effective, but the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson requires only one shot. Doctors recommend that you take the vaccine first offered to you rather than attempt to receive the one you may prefer.

That’s because, the sooner a person is vaccinated, the less likely they are to ever get sick from COVID-19.