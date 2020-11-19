Nearly 25,000 initial unemployment claims filed in Ohio during the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced that nearly 25,000 initial jobless claims were filed in the state during the past week.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending Nov. 14, there were 24,964 initial jobless claims filed. That number is 249,251 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

During the past 35 weeks, Ohio has had 1,875,640 initial jobless claims filed, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 254,613 continued jobless claims last week, which was 521,689 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended

benefits.

In addition, the ODJFS says 236,850 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

ODJFS has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments over the last 35 weeks, to more than 841,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending.

According to the ODJFS, it has issued more than $7 billion in PUA payments to more than 682,000 PUA claimants.