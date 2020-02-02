Nearly $20K of equipment stolen from Laurelville fire station

LAURELVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Thieves broke into a Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department station this week, making off with nearly $20,000 worth of equipment.

In a post to its Facebook page, the fire department said the station located on Narrows Road in South Bloomingville, Eagle Township, was broken into sometime during the week.

The post said approximately $20,000 in equipment including a $7,800 Eclipse thermal imaging camera was stolen. In addition, several items and tools were taken from the Eagle Township Trustees building.

The Laurelville fire department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vinton County Sheriff at 740-596-5242.