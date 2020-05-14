Nearly 800 AEP Ohio customers without power in Bexley and Whitehall

BEXLEY and WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — 780 AEP Ohio customers are still without power in Bexley and Whitehall after strong storms came through Thursday evening. That number is down from 1,280 customers who were without power a few hours ago.

More than 5,000 AEP Ohio customers experienced some sort of power outage due to the storm.

AEP Ohio says crews will be investigating the cause of the outage and will get power back on as soon as possible. Stay informed of the latest restoration times by going to AEPOhio.com/outagemap.