More than 1,900 without power in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP is reporting at least 1,875 customers are without power in the downtown Columbus area.

According to the power company’s outage map, the outage is affecting an area near the Columbus State Community Collge near the arena district.

AEP estimates power should be restored to those customers by 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

AEP is also reporting 38 customers are without power due to two outages in the Italian Village/Weinland Park area. AEP estimates those customers should also have power restored by 1:30 a.m.

AEP is investigating the cause of the outages.