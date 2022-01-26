MT. STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of homes are without power Wednesday morning near Mt. Sterling, southwest of Columbus.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that roughly 99 percent of people in and around that area are experiencing outages.

According to AEP Ohio’s website, 1,430 customers in the area are without power out of 1,437 total customers.

South Central Power is reporting more than 3,000 outages in the same area.

An AEP spokesperson said they are trying to move those without power to an alternative power source by 8:40 a.m.