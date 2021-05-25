NCH Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon planning to hold in-person race this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon is planning for an in-person race October 17.

All 10 members of the organization’s board of trustees voted to move ahead with the 2021 race, according to a press release.

The release also states that race organizers have been working with state and local health officials to ensure the event is safe, and a number of factors are still being decided, including the event size, course, and layout of the start and finish areas.

Registration for the 26.2-mile and 13.1-mile races opens June 1.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon supports Nationwide Children’s Hospital raising more than $10 million dollars since 2012 when NCH became the title beneficiary.

For more information, visit www.columbusmarathon.com.