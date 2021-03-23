NCAA women’s tournament expected to be boon for Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is playing host to the final rounds of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball tournament.

The Elite Eight games are taking place Tuesday, with the tournament semifinals scheduled for Wednesday. The championship game will take place Friday. All of the games will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

“Just to host the event, all the teams and their fans from all over the nation staying in the hotels, spending money at our restaurants and businesses, it’s a really great opportunity for us right now in these current times,” said Eric Archibald, the director of events from the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

According to Archibald, the tournament is estimated to bring about $250,000 into the city. He is hopeful that hosting it will attract other events to the city.

“This is a really great stepping stone for us to land even more NCAA championships,” he said.

Archibald also said that several safety measures are in place at the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said 72 fans, most of whom are relatives of players, are allowed to attend the games. Additionally, the players are regularly tested for the virus.

“They’re all staying at the same hotel, but once they got into Columbus, they were tested and they — the athletes and their coaches — are tested every single day until their final game, until that championship game, so some teams will be tested seven or eight times,” he said.

