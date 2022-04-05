COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering again with the Community Shelter Board to present “Under One Roof, Until everyone has a place to call home,” a 30-minute program Tuesday, April 5.

The program will highlight the work done by the shelter board during the COVID-19 pandemic, feature inspiring stories, and celebrity guests, and raise money to address homelessness in the region.

Anyone who would like to donate can text HOME2022 to 91999 or click here.

Community Shelter Board brings together 20 agencies across Columbus and Franklin County to work as a “cohesive system for change,” according to the board’s website. The Community Shelter Board served 15,000 people last year with homelessness prevention, shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing.

You can watch the 2022 “Under One Roof” special beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the video player at the top of this page.