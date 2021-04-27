NBC4’s ‘Under One Roof’ 2021 special features inspiring stories, Buckeye legend to help Community Shelter Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with Community Shelter Board to air the half-hour special, “Under One Roof – Until Everyone Has a Place to Call Home,” tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles the show will shed light on Community Shelter Board’s innovative solutions to help those most in need in our community.

“Under One Roof – Until Everyone Has a Place to Call Home”

7:30 – 8 p.m.

The broadcast will feature inspiring stories and celebrity guest, Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. Viewers will learn why he is deeply moved by what CSB is doing to help families.

The focus is to raise funds and awareness, and together we are asking 4’s Army to join the fight to help individuals and families who are at-risk during this unprecedented time.

Virtual Call 4

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

844-442-2554

NBC4 is also holding a virtual Call 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers will be staffing our Call 4 lines to take your donation. All gifts will be matched by Big Lots Foundation and Fifth Third, the number to call is 844-442-2554. To donate right now you can go to https://www.csb.org/.

By supporting Under One Roof, you will make an immediate impact toward keeping men,

women, and children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while providing them a pathway to stable homes.

The 2020 live broadcast event on NBC4 was a huge success, raising over $100,000 from 950 viewers and generous community members. Thanks to the incredible support of sponsors and other generous donors in the community, the total raised for the event reached $453,200.

The broadcast featured special celebrity guests, an interview with Columbus Health Commissioner, Dr. Mysheika Roberts, an interview with CSB Executive Director, Michelle Heritage, plus compelling stories from families in our community who were impacted by the pandemic and received assistance from CSB’s homeless and housing programs.