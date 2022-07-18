COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is inviting the public to Stuff The Backpack on July 21 at CAS, viewers and local businesses are encouraged to bring backpacks and needed supplies.

NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack supply drive will take place at 2540 Olentangy River Rd. in front of CAS.

Additional partner organizations will be on-site. PrimaryOne Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages 6 months and older, providing free home testing kits, and helping to schedule back-to-school physicals and required school immunizations. EASE Logistics will be on-site transporting donated backpacks to the Stuff The Backpack warehouse.

STUFF THE BACKPACK SUPPLY DRIVE AND CALL4

JULY 21, 4:30 PM- 7:30 PM

CAS, 2540 OLENTANGY RIVER RD.

During the supply drive there NBC4 will also hold a Call4 fundraiser, viewers can donate directly to Stuff The Backpack volunteers over the phone. Stuff The Backpack CALL4 lines will be staffed by organizations like CAS, PrimaryOne Health, CME Federal Credit Union, and United Way of Central Ohio. Stuff The Backpack would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and partner organizations.

To make a donation now please click here: www.NBC4i.com/StuffTheBackpack

Local teachers spend hundreds of dollars each year buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed. This year will be especially difficult for schools, teachers, and families, as our community deals with the financial impact of the health crisis. In 2021, Stuff The Backpack will provide essential supplies to public school districts across Franklin and Licking Counties.

Every $10 donation provides at least one student with a school bag and a packet of essential supplies:

All donations are 100% tax-deductible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, the United Way of Central Ohio.