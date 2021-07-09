NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack accepting donations now for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Here at NBC4, we are doing our part to provide a boost to parents and their kids as they prepare to return to school this fall. Thanks to generosity from around the community, many will be more equipped when they do head back. And you can help “Stuff The Backpack.”

The cost of pens and pencils, and notebooks and other school materials may not seem like much. But the cost for parents, particularly those with multiple children, can add up. NBC4 wants to make sure no student has to go back to school shorthanded.

“It makes such a difference for them to not only have it but to have it day one and hit the ground running and be enthusiastic about school,” explained Doug Shoemaker of Whitehall City Schools.

Students in central Ohio will be heading back to school soon.

“The teachers plan on the students having what they need,” added Shoemaker.

With everyday school supplies essential to their ability to succeed.

“Hands-on learning is very much a focus at all levels, and the more you have them up and doing, the more the supplies really figure in,” said Shoemaker.

This is why NBC4 is holding its fourth annual Stuff The Backpack fundraiser. Though we won’t be stacking backpacks in person this year, beginning Friday, July 9, viewers can make a monetary donation on our website. A simple $10 gift is enough to fill one student’s backpack with all the essential supplies he or she needs.

“When folks feel like they know they have to buy certain things, then there are other things that they aren’t going to be able to afford,” stated Shoemaker.

Local teachers shell out hundreds of dollars on classroom materials each year. And parents are expected to spend more on supplies than in previous school years. This is a way to help bridge those gaps.

“You know our community is our business,” said Barry Schumann of AEP Community Relations. “The way that the communities we serve thrive is how our company thrives, and we think education is right at the core of that.”

And with the support of local partners, like AEP, thousands of students will have the tools they need to build their future.

“AEP employees have big hearts and especially for students,” related Schumann. “They are very pleased and excited to support an effort like this that reaches so many students.”

“We appreciate everything that’s done on behalf of our students and families, and they greatly appreciate it as well,” said Shoemaker.

NBC4 will also be hosting a special CALL4 on Aug. 3, so viewers can call in to donate.

