NBC4’s next ‘virtual Call4’ to answer questions about jobs, unemployment, legal or housing issues

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, May 14, NBC4 will be hosting a virtual Call4 with 3 local non-profits called “4’s Army Coronavirus Response: Resource Helpline.” This resource Call4 will have volunteers staffing our phone lines with experts to take viewer calls/questions.

The resource topics will include:

Finding a job (Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio an extension of Ohio Means Jobs)

Unemployment legal issues (Legal Aid)

Homelessness (Community Shelter Board and HandsOn Central Ohio)

Legal issues with regard to evictions (Legal Aid)

Experts will staff the lines (844-44-CALL4) on Thursday, May 14, from 4-7:30 p.m.