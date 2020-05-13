NBC4’s next ‘virtual Call4’ to answer questions about jobs, unemployment, legal or housing issues

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, May 14, NBC4 will be hosting a virtual Call4 with 3 local non-profits called “4’s Army Coronavirus Response: Resource Helpline.” This resource Call4 will have volunteers staffing our phone lines with experts to take viewer calls/questions.
The resource topics will include:
- Finding a job (Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio an extension of Ohio Means Jobs)
- Unemployment legal issues (Legal Aid)
- Homelessness (Community Shelter Board and HandsOn Central Ohio)
- Legal issues with regard to evictions (Legal Aid)
Experts will staff the lines (844-44-CALL4) on Thursday, May 14, from 4-7:30 p.m.
