COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 news anchor Jennifer Bullock gave an update on social media Tuesday on the anniversary of the death of her son Miles Owen, whom she described as “born sleeping.”

In the post, Jennifer shared how painful the loss has been for her this past year: “One year later and I miss my boy more than ever. It still hurts. I’m still confused. I blame myself daily. I tell him ‘Mommy’s sorry,’ and ‘we’ll be together soon.'”

She also gave thanks for the emotional support she has received, writing, “I’m grateful to everyone who’s thought of my family and prayed for us over the last year.

“And for those of you who have shared your stillbirth stories with me. I wish we never had to live with this pain.”

Finally, she expressed hope and how she is remembering her son, “The only thing that gives me peace is knowing that it’s temporary. My family has been my rock since Miles Owen made his journey to Heaven. I’m spending the week away with them, enjoying our time with each other in love and support, honoring and remembering our sweet boy. I know he was smiling down on us today.

“He has a way of letting me know that he’s with us. And when I feel I’m at my weakest he reminds me that he’s there… that my grief is only temporary. That doesn’t make it hurt any less, but it does help me to keep moving forward. Until we meet again, baby boy. I’ll never not think of you. I’ll say your name every day. I love you “

Jennifer has been a part of the NBC4 family for eight years. She and her husband, Gerald, are also parents to Noah and Harper.

The loss of a child during pregnancy or at birth is something many families experience but often do not talk about. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. If you or someone you care about has endured this experience, and you’d like to learn more about where to find support, you can do so at these links: