COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 news anchor Jennifer Bullock announced on social media Thursday the death of her son Miles Owen, who she described as “born sleeping” early Monday.

In the post, Jennifer shared, “He was absolutely beautiful. All of his tiny features so perfect. But there was no breath in his lungs, and no rhythm in his heart.”

Jennifer has been a part of the NBC4 family for seven years. She and her husband, Gerald, are also parents to Noah and Harper.

The loss of a child during pregnancy or at birth is something many families experience but often not talk about. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. If you or someone you care about has endured this experience, and you’d like to learn more about where to find support, you can find them at these links:

Jennifer asks for prayers as she steps away from work and social media to heal.