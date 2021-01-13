NBC4’s Colleen Marshall to moderate ‘Civil Discourse and Debate’ program with David Axelrod and Chris Christie

(WCMH) — NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall will take part in The New Albany Lecture Series’ first event of 2021.
On Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Marshall will moderate a discussion on “Civil Discourse and Debate” with CNN Senior Political Commentator, David Axelrod and Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.
This virtual event is free online, but a reservation is required.
ABOUT THE NEW ALBANY CENTER FOR CIVIL DISCOURSE AND DEBATE – FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW ALBANY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
Several years ago, The New Albany Community Foundation established its lecture series to promote lifelong learning and provide a forum for discussion on the important topics of our time. The lecture series has hosted speakers who have presented varying perspectives and in doing so, have stimulated dialogue on diverse subjects including foreign policy, national security, health, mental health, social justice, free speech and many more.
Recently, we all witnessed vitriolic and divisive political discourse in our country. Many believe that the art of respectful dialogue and political debate has been lost. The Foundation, with particular support from the Derrow family, endeavored to help rebuild the passion and skills to discuss and debate timely issues in a thoughtful way without attacking those with whom we disagree by establishing the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate as a component of The New Albany Lecture Series. In doing so, we want to offer the community different perspectives and viewpoints and allow everyone to arrive at their own conclusions. This is consistent with the Foundation’s mission of promoting lifelong learning, civil discourse and to provide a platform for community dialogue.