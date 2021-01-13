NBC4’s Colleen Marshall to moderate ‘Civil Discourse and Debate’ program with David Axelrod and Chris Christie

(WCMH) — NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall will take part in The New Albany Lecture Series’ first event of 2021.

On Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Marshall will moderate a discussion on “Civil Discourse and Debate” with CNN Senior Political Commentator, David Axelrod and Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

This virtual event is free online, but a reservation is required.

ABOUT THE NEW ALBANY CENTER FOR CIVIL DISCOURSE AND DEBATE – FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW ALBANY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION