NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, Matt Barnes, Monica Day, Dave Mazza and Bob Nunnally named ‘Best of Columbus’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five NBC4 anchors were voted ‘Best of Columbus’ by Columbus Monthly readers. NBC4 anchors ranked No. 1 in all three local television categories in the current issue of the magazine.

Colleen Marshall won top honors in the Best Female TV Anchor with NBC4’s Monica Day coming in second in the same category. NBC4’s Matt Barnes won Best Male TV Anchor winning by a large margin over the next closest male anchor. Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza was also recognized as Best Weatherperson claiming the first place slot of local meteorologists. Dave Mazza was not the only Storm Team 4 Meteorologist recognized in this category; Bob Nunnally was also recognized as one of Columbus Monthly’s Best Weather Personalities.

“Thanks so much! I am incredibly honored, but I am especially proud that so many members of my NBC family made the list!” Colleen Marshall, NBC4 Anchor 6, 7 and 11

”It’s humbling to be recognized this way by the people of Columbus. I grew up in this city and love this city, and to be appreciated for what I do is something I’m truly grateful for.” Matt Barnes, NBC4 Today Anchor

“Anytime I can be a first-place loser to Colleen Marshall I feel pretty good about it! Thanks for the love!!” Monica Day, NBC4 Today Anchor

“This is unexpected, and I greatly appreciate everyone who voted for me. I feel like I must give some credit to Mother Nature for our mild, snow-free March, I am sure that helped people like all us meteorologists a little more this year. Thank you to everyone for the support and the vote!” Dave Mazza, Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist

“This is a great honor. Thank you everyone who voted for me and watches us on NBC4 Today!” Bob Nunnally, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist

