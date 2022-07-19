COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five NBC4 anchors were voted the “Best of Columbus” by Columbus Monthly readers.

NBC4 anchors ranked No. 1 in all three local television categories in the July 2022 issue of the magazine including Best Female TV Anchor, Best Male TV Anchor, and Best Weatherperson.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall won top honors in the Best Female TV Anchor category. Marshall anchors weekdays at 6, 7, and 11 p.m. and also hosts the station’s weekly political program, “NBC4‘s The Spectrum.”

Monica Day, who anchors NBC4’s morning show, “NBC4 Today,” took the third spot for Best Female TV Anchor.

Day’s “NBC4 Today” co-anchor, Matt Barnes, was voted Best Male TV Anchor. Barnes received a whopping 36.48% of the vote putting him far ahead of the competition in the category. In a social media post, Barnes thanked voters and noted he was “honored to be recognized” along with his NBC4 colleagues and appreciated “viewership and trust” in the NBC4 team.

Storm Team 4’s Bob Nunnally was recognized this year as Columbus Monthly’s Best Weatherperson, earning the group’s first place title.

Nunnally was not the only Storm Team 4 Meteorologist recognized in the Best Weatherperson list; NBC4’s Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza followed closely behind to rank second. Viewers can watch Mazza’s forecast on weekdays at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.