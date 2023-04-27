COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall was honored by the YWCA Columbus on Thursday as one of the organization’s 2023 Women of Achievement.

At the Women of Achievement lunch, Marshall spoke on a panel with her fellow honorees. She was joined by Judge Laurel Beatty Blunt, Marilyn Brown, Chris Cozad, Dr. Patrice A. Palmer and Bettye J. Stull. During the discussion, Marshall shared some of her advice.

“Control the things that you can control,” Marshall said. “You may not always be the smartest person in the room — even though I always think I’m the smartest person in the room. You may not always be the most talented or the prettiest, but you can always be the hardest working.

That’s what you can control. And that’s the advice that I give to young women.”

Marshall also thanked the organization and acknowledged its mission.

“On behalf of all of us, I want to thank the YWCA and remind you that their mission is eliminating racism, empowering women, promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” Marshall said.

Marshall, who has been with NBC4 for over 35 years, was recognized for her remarkable journalism career and outstanding contributions to the community. Notably, Marshall received a law degree and practiced as a corporate litigator and family law attorney, while still working full-time at the news station.

Currently, she is the host of NBC4’s political showcase “The Spectrum,” which airs Sundays at 10 a.m. Marshall also hosts a variety of news specials throughout the year, including “A Journey through Alzheimer’s,” to advocate for the people and families affected by the disease in conjunction with the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, which she has served for more than a decade in memory of her mother.

Marshall’s previous awards and honors include winning eight regional Emmy Awards, a National Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, and being named a Silver Circle honoree by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences.

For almost four decades, YWCA Columbus has been acknowledging a distinguished group of local women every year. The individuals are chosen for making “extraordinary contributions to their families, workplaces, and communities.”