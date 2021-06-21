NBC4’s Bob Nunnally shares a message for everyone wondering where he’s been

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You may have noticed a familiar face missing from NBC4 Today these last few weeks.

Our dear friend, and colleague, Bob Nunnally has been taking some time off, but he wanted to share an update about when he could soon return.

“The simple truth is that I’ve been dealing with some medical issues, and hopefully I’m about to close the book on that chapter in my life and be back with you very soon on NBC4,” Bob said in his video message.

He also thanked everyone who sent him an email, a message on social media, or just asked how he was doing.

Stay tuned to NBC4 for more information on Bob’s return.