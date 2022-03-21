In the player above, you can listen to Bob’s full conversation with Matt Barnes and Monica Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally wants viewers to know he’s thankful for their well-wishes as he continues his fight against cancer.

Bob has been off the air for a few months as he undergoes treatment, and in a conversation with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day, he gave an update as to how that treatment is going.

“Well, you know, I have had days when I didn’t sound like me, but like I said, I’m feeling… I don’t want to say good, because that’s not true, but I’m not feeling as bad as I have felt on some days,” Bob said. “Chemotherapy is… it’s kind of rough but like I said, I feel better because I know there are people out there rooting for me.”

One of those people is NBC’s Al Roker.

“I know, that was amazing,” Bob said of a shoutout he received on the Today Show. “Al is such a great guy. He was really such a great guy. He really is.”

Bob said the cards and messages he has received from NBC4 viewers have had an amazing effect on him, especially on the tough days.

“From everybody, I get so many cards, I get so many messages, I get so many people saying they’re praying for me, that they’re pulling for me, that really makes a big difference,” he said. “There are days when you get down. I get down about everything that’s going on, but then I get those messages, I get those cards from people and it just really lifted my spirits.”

And those well-wishes aren’t limited to cards and messages on social media. There have also been billboards around the city wishing Bob a speedy and successful recovery.

“You know, I didn’t see them at first and people were saying, ‘You know, there’s billboards,’ and I thought, ‘Billboards? What are you talking about,’ and then I actually go to see one and it’s great, it really is. It’s just, again, it’s one of those things that makes me feel like there are people out there that are rooting for me, that are behind me, that are praying for me and that, really, I have to tell you, that really makes a difference.”

Bob is a beloved part of the NBC4 family who has been with the station for almost 25 years.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.