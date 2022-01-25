In the player above, you can listen to Bob’s full conversation with Matt Barnes and Monica Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally hasn’t been on the air for a while, and now he’s sharing the reason why.

On Tuesday, in a conversation with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day, Bob revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He will be taking time away from giving the forecast on weekday mornings as he undergoes treatment.

“I have some issues that I need to deal with right away,” Bob said. “I will tell you all that I have cancer and am going to be dealing with that in a pretty big way over the next, hopefully, month or so. I’m not exactly sure how long the treatment is going to last. But I do have to have chemo to help fight this, and it looks good. My doctors say it looks good for me.”

Bob has chosen not to get more specific about the type of cancer he is facing, but he is a two-time cancer survivor.

It hasn’t been that long since Bob last took some time off, but it was for other health issues. That’s one reason he is entering this cancer fight confident, as he told Matt and Monica. He is anticipating chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before surgery to remove it.

“The reason I’m so positive is, the prognosis is very good,” Bob said. “I had some other issues, some other health issues that I was dealing with, and I had some tests done, and because of those tests, Matt and Monica, we seem to have caught the cancer very, very early.”

Bob is a beloved part of the NBC4 family who has been with the station for almost 25 years. Although he is going to remain isolated to help prevent him from getting sick in other ways, he said he appreciates messages of support from viewers.

“I love hearing from people — things have been coming in kind of piecemeal at this point — but you can let me know if you have any statements of support,” Bob said. “It gives me strength and makes me feel better.”

To leave a message of encouragement, you can visit Bob’s Facebook page.