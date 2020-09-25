NBC4’s ‘Better Call 4’ begins Tuesday with Ohio AG’s Office and BBB

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Tuesday, Sept. 29, NBC4 will launch a consumer advocacy series, “Better Call 4.”

This series will be led by NBC4 Anchor Jennifer Bullock and will cover consumer issues like scam alerts, business and customer conflicts, and any issue where central Ohio viewers need their voice heard.

“Better Call 4” stories will highlight viewers who have run out of options and are looking for help.

To initiate “Better Call 4,” the station will hold a special telethon on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for viewers to voice their concerns. This “Better Call 4” call-in event will be from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 with volunteers from The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau. Viewers will be able to choose which entity to speak with regarding their complaints.

After the Sept. 29 launch, viewers will be able to watch “Better Call 4” stories every Tuesday and Thursday on NBC4 at 5:45 p.m. on NBC4 with Jennifer Bullock.