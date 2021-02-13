NBC4’s Ben Gelber returns to the concert stage virtually tonight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time since the pandemic hit last March, NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber is returning to the concert stage.

The virtual concert from Ben Gelber and the Friday Night Live Music will be held virtually beginning at 8 p.m.

The concert will celebrate vibrant Jewish musical heritage, including, just in time for Valentine’s Day, traditional wedding songs.

Rabbi Rick Kellner from Congregation Beth Tikvah will co-host the event and lead an interactive conversation about the music following the concert.

The virtual event is free and can be viewed by clicking here. The virtual “doors” open at 7:45 p.m.