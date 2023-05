Service was restored on May 23, 2023. We thank our viewers for their patience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An issue with Spectrum is impacting NBC4 viewers, making our signal unavailable to those cable customers. Spectrum is working on the issue and we hope they resolve it quickly. We apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can watch NBC4’s free, over-the-air signal by using a television with an antenna.