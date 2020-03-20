NBC4 viewers’ favorite local restaurants to support, order takeout during COVID-19 social distancing

We asked, and you answered! Here’s a list of restaurants Central Ohioans recommend for take-out or delivery during this time of social distancing:
- El Vaquero, several locations
- Ann & Tony’s, West Jefferson
- La Tavola, Grandview Heights
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, several locations
- Lindey’s, German Village
- Pasquale’s Pizza & Pub, Westerville
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Columbus
- Chipotle, several locations
- Himalayan Grille, Gahanna
- Mezze Mediterranean Grill, Gahanna
- Plank’s On Broadway, Grove City
- Roosters, several locations
- Memories Food & Spirits, Grove City
- Katzinger’s Delicatessen, German Village
- Polaris Grill, Columbus
- Fiesta Jalisco, Columbus
- Delaney’s Diner, Reynoldsburg & Westerville
- Mi Tradicion, Gahanna
- Hoyo’s Kitchen, Columbus
- Brassica, several locations
- Tyler’s Pizzeria & Bakery, Reynoldsburg
- Cherry Street Pub, Lancaster
- Mazah Mediterranean Eatery, Grandview Heights
- Nicola Restaurant & Bar, Upper Arlington
- High Bank Distillery Co., Grandview Heights
- Donatos, several locations
- LongHorn Steakhouse, several locations
- Hunan Lion, Columbus
- Local Cantina, several locations
- Emelio’s Restaurant, Columbus
- Ding Ho Restaurant, Columbus
- Grinders Lincoln Village, Columbus
- Smith’s Restaurant and Deli, Clintonville
- The Willow Restaurant, Washington Court House
- The Porch, Lewis Center
- Trattoria Roma, Grandview Heights
- South Village Grille, German Village
- The Rossi, Columbus
- Barcelona, German Village
- Little dragon Chinese Restaurant, Columbus
- Hunan House, Columbus
- Donna’s Delicious Dozen, Gahanna
- Asian Taste, New Albany
- The Olive Branch Coffee & Pizzeria, Canal Winchester
- Cherbourg Bakery, Bexley
- La Chatelaine, several locations
- Ghostwriter Public House, Johnstown
- Gallo’s, Columbus
- SURVE, Sunbury
- Los Guachos Taqueria, several locations
- The Original Pancake House, Upper Arlington
- Grandview Cafe, Grandview Heights
- REBoL, Dublin
- Northstar Cafe, several locations
- Ringside Café, Columbus
- Gresso’s, Columbus
- Zeno’s, Columbus
- Fearless Nutrition, Hilliard
- Chef shack, Buckeye Lake
Come back daily as we update this list!
*We realize that not all of the listed restaurants are locally-owned, but their staff members are still part of the Central Ohio community, so we choose to include them based off of NBC4 viewers’ responses.