NBC4 Today’s Jennifer Bullock returning to NBC4 Monday morning

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many of our viewers have been asking how Jennifer Bullock has been doing on maternity leave.

Every week, she has checked in with updates. Thursday morning, she had some big news to share with the NBC4 family.

“Harper is getting so big, and because she’s about to be 8 weeks old, that means I’m coming back to work. That’s right, Monday morning, I will be back on-air. Harper is going to be home with her big brother and with dad, so I know that they’re going to do so well. I will certainly miss my time home with my kiddos. But I’m so excited to be back at work and I will see you all next week,” said Jennifer.

We hope you’ll join the NBC4 Today team to welcome her back at 4 a.m. on Monday, February 24.

