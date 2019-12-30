NBC4 Today’s Jennifer Bullock announces birth of daughter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a new addition to the NBC4 Today family! Traffic anchor Jennifer Bullock welcomed her baby girl to the world Friday, five weeks earlier than expected.

Harper Kathleen was born at 2:57 p.m. on Friday, December 27. She was born weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces and 17 3/4 inches long.

Mom and baby are doing well.

Harper was born five weeks early, but she continues to get stronger daily. She is being monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) because of her tiny size.

Big brother Noah has yet to meet his new sister, since she’s still in the NICU, but he’s seen her photo and is excited to see her soon.

