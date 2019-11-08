Breaking News
NBC4 Today says goodbye to Puppy With a Purpose Buckeye

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 Today team said goodbye to our beloved Buckeye Friday morning after an 18-month journey.

Our “Puppy with a Purpose” is headed to to his next phase of training to become a Canine Companion for Independence assistance dog. 

Buckeye came bounding into our lives a 10-pound ball of fur and energy and quickly captured our hearts.  Turning our Fridays into Fri-yays. with belly rubs, his love of squeaky toys and the occasional romp around the studio.  

On the days in between, Buckeye traveled the state and nation on big adventures. He even helped us along the way. From our Firefighters for Kids toy drive to Red White and Boom, Buckeye was there to brighten the day. He’s even had his adventures turned into a book,  “Good Night, Buckeye” to help the very organization that brought him into our lives.

He’s grown so much and we know he’ll make a great canine companion, but in our eyes and hearts, he’ll always be our puppy with a purpose.

