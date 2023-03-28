NBC4’s special “Because Need Knows No Season” highlights the incredible work of The Salvation Army beyond the holiday season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to present the special “Because Need Knows No Season” highlighting the incredible work of The Salvation Army beyond the holiday season.

Hosted by NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles, the program will air live on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 and on NBC4i.com, where viewers can watch in the player above.

As part of this presentation, NBC4 is calling on 4’s Army to help raise funds so The Salvation Army can continue to help our vulnerable neighbors throughout central Ohio. Our Call 4 lines will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accept donations. The community can also donate on The Salvation Army website.

The Salvation Army in Central Ohio provides more than just holiday assistance with its red kettles and bells. It provides basic needs and emergency services for vulnerable neighbors year-round, including food, shelter, and educational services for children.

Last year, the Salvation Army provided 320,000 meals through its five local food pantries and the need has already risen in the first three months of this year.

It also offers support for veterans and homeless prevention, providing over 120,000 nights of lodging last year alone.

The organization helps to decrease the likelihood of students from low-income families dropping out of school and children living below the poverty line having learning disabilities with programs like homework help and camps.

More than 21,000 families in central Ohio last year received housing assistance from the organization. The help focused on finding permanent housing along with providing financial assistance for rent and utilities.

The Salvation Army is seeking donations to continue its life-saving mission. Its efforts demonstrate that “need knows no season” and every penny contributed will go directly to helping vulnerable neighbors in the area.