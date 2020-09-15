NBC4 to air ‘Night of Chocolate’ special, virtual Call4 to benefit Cancer Support Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to partner with Cancer Support Community to air the special event, “Night of Chocolate: Community is Stronger than Cancer,” on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

A virtual Call4, beginning at 4 p.m., will kick off the event. Volunteers will be available to take donations benefiting Cancer Support Community Central Ohio and the incredible free resources they offer to anyone impacted by the disease.

NIGHT OF CHOCOLATE

Wednesday, Sept. 16

4 p.m. Call 4

7:30 p.m. “Community is Stronger than Cancer” special

The live half-hour special, “Night of Chocolate: Community is Stronger than Cancer,” will include inspirational stories from survivors, caregivers and more.

Viewers will also learn how Cancer Support Community helps patients and their families, as a place to turn for knowledge, strength and community.

Special “Night of Chocolate” packages will also be available, with fabulous chocolates from a variety of chocolatiers, so you can give — and get chocolate.

Your support of “Night of Chocolate” in any amount helps provide evidence-based programs of support, education and healthy lifestyles, all at no cost, so no one faces cancer alone.

About Cancer Support Community

Mission

Our mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.

What We Do

Our programs and services are always provided at no cost to ensure that we do not increase the financial burden of those already coping with life-threatening issues. We serve all people with cancer—any diagnosis, any stage—and their families and caregivers. Our comfortable setting helps people find a sense of community among others with whom they can share, learn and improve their quality of life.

All of our programs, including support groups, are managed and facilitated by licensed mental health professionals who are specifically trained in Cancer Support Community philosophy, methodology and administration. Cancer Support Community provides only programs that are both purposeful and proven to be effective by sound research.