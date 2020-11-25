NBC4 to air ‘Gridiron Classics: The Rivalry 2016 OSU VS Michigan’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2020 Rivalry Game between the Buckeyes and that team up north might be a couple of weeks away, but you can watch one of their greatest matches of all time this Friday on NBC4.

On Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., NBC4 will air the 2016 double-overtime thriller of Ohio State VS. *ichigan.

GRIDIRON CLASSICS:

THE RIVALRY

2016 OSU VS. *ICHIGAN

FRIDAY, NOV. 27, 8 PM

The 2016 game could go down as one of the very best rivalry games in Buckeye history.  From Curtis Samuel’s game-winning touchdown run to J.T. Barrett’s critical fourth-down dash, you can relive the glory of this game by watching the original broadcast Friday on NBC4 at 8 p.m. 

