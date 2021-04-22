NBC4 to air ‘Community Conversation: Tomorrow’s Leaders on Today’s Violence’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is committed to serving our community and with that in focus we will be sharing an important town hall meeting hosted by Kerry Charles on NBC4i.com, Wednesday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Recently, Kerry sat down with local young people, tomorrow’s leaders, to hear their very real concerns about violence in our community.

Community Conversation:

Tomorrow’s Leaders on Today’s Violence

Wednesday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

NBC4i.com

Recorded on April 15, “Community Conversation: Tomorrow’s Leaders on Today’s Violence,” was created as a platform for our young neighbors to voice their concerns about violence in central Ohio in partnership with Franklin County’s Achieve More & Prosper (A.M.P) program.

A.M.P participants, all between 16-24 years old, grew concerned about the increase in crime and wanted an outlet. We are presenting many of their concerns to the community and local leaders.

During the discussion, panelists were asked to define violence. Participants held their peers and local leaders accountable, and brought up the need for unity and having additional community resources to keep young people engaged and lessen their opportunities to participate in crimes.

Additional highlights of the discussion include personal stories. A 4.0 grade point average student, who is a senior and aspiring engineer, shares how violence affected his family. He reveals how he is using the experience to fuel positive behaviors. Also, a sophomore in college voices her concerns about calling the police to report a crime. And why, based on her experience, she says law enforcement can make things worse.

Plus, a licensed clinician served as a resource to empower the participants and help with a conversation about mental health.

Join Kerry for, “A Community Conversation: Tomorrow’s Leaders on Today’s Violence,” right here on NBC4i.com.

Watch it right here Wednesday, April 28 on your phone or your laptop.